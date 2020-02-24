Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Holi 2020: Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani extend greetings as people celebrate the festival of colours

Holi 2020: Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani extend greetings as people celebrate the festival of colours

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend his greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote: Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen, read Modi's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more

Watch: Holi hues at Banke Bihari, flower celebrations amid COVID-19 scare & more 03:23

 Holi festivities have begun in India. UP’s Mathura witnessed a massive gathering on ‘Chhoti Holi’. People thronged Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi. ‘Dol Utsav’ celebrations are underway in Kolkata. Huge crowd gathered to witness traditional dance performances. In Amritsar, people...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News [Video]Namaste Trump: PM Modi's warm welcome for President at Motera stadium | Oneindia News

NARENDRA MODI WELCOMED US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD. PM MODI BEGAN WITH THE CHANT OF BHARAT MATA KI JAI FOLLOWED BY A SHOUT OF "NAMASTE TRUMP". THEN PM MODI GOT THE CROWD TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:35Published

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi [Video]‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PC and Nick arrive for Ambani's Holi party

Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. People enjoy the festival of colours with great zeal and enthusiasm. Just like every year, this year too...
IndiaTimes

Want to know Tusshar Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, and Tanuj Virwani's favourite Holi memories?

As the entire country gets set to rejoice in the abundance of colour during the festival of Holi, ALTBalaji too is celebrating love and friendship with different...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.