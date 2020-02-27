Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > IAF Globemaster with 58 Indians returns from coronavirus-hit Iran

IAF Globemaster with 58 Indians returns from coronavirus-hit Iran

Zee News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
An Indian Air Force (IAF) military aircraft carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday (March 10).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners [Video]Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners

An IAF military aircraft returned with 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday. The flight returned to the national capital and the evacuees were being taken to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IAF evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday. They were fetched by Indian Air...
DNA

Coronavirus | IAF aircraft brings back 58 Indians from Iran

The IAF aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran on Monday evening.
Hindu


Tweets about this

Ashwani61691839

अश्वनी जैन RT @veeshoo: Modi Govt accused of being anti-Muslim by Global Liberal Hinduphobic Media brings back 58 Indian muslims back from Coronavirus… 6 minutes ago

veeshoo

Vishal Sehgal Modi Govt accused of being anti-Muslim by Global Liberal Hinduphobic Media brings back 58 Indian muslims back from… https://t.co/e4tPqH7FZ6 23 minutes ago

nitinkillol

Dr.Nitin IAF Globemaster with 58 Indians returns from coronavirus-hit Iran Modi gov.has not seen that they are Muslims or Hi… https://t.co/K0jqVaFP9Q 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.