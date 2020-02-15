Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday,  just a day
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Do it’: Kamal Nath on Jyotiradiya Scindia’s agitation threat over loan waiver [Video]‘Do it’: Kamal Nath on Jyotiradiya Scindia’s agitation threat over loan waiver

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath responded to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s agitiation remarks and said the latter should go ahead with it.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,...
IndiaTimes

MP govt crisis live: BJP calls meet of MLAs

Amid reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching, Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs who are believed to be...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sang1983

Sangeetha Kandavel RT @the_hindu: Live | #JyotiradityaScindia resigns from primary membership of the #Congress . Here are the latest updates https://t.co/eKqj… 19 seconds ago

sang1983

Sangeetha Kandavel RT @the_hindu: Live | Meanwhile, Congress leader #JyotiradityaScindia has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in t… 24 seconds ago

dreamthatworks

🇮🇳 Tarun 🇮🇳 #BREAKING | #JyotiradityaScindia resigns from primary membership of Congress party amid the Madhya Pradesh politica… https://t.co/sjUaeMTGj1 39 seconds ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Live | #JyotiradityaScindia resigns from primary membership of the #Congress . Here are the latest updates https://t.co/eKqj48Srzc 49 seconds ago

MuthuRamamoorth

Muthuraj Ramamoorthi RT @TimesNow: Gap widens within Congress party. Will the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh affect Maharashtra & Rajasthan? Details by TIM… 1 minute ago

komalnaik

Komal Naik 🇮🇳 RT @republic: #BREAKING | Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from primary membership of Congress party amid the Madhya Pradesh political crisis.… 2 minutes ago

Monicapgaud1

Monica gaud Beware of same ajit pawar drama.... MP Political Crisis LIVE: Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets PM Modi and Amit Shah to S… https://t.co/epLphTH0BB 2 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Gap widens within Congress party. Will the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh affect Maharashtra & Rajasthan? Deta… https://t.co/JgPAgG0XYz 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.