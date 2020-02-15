Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...