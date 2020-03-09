Global  

IAF evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

DNA Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday. They were fetched by Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 Globemaster.
IAF chopper brings back Indians stranded in Iran


Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Air Force's C17 leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians

Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster has left for Iran to evacuate Indians stranded in the country as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the west Asian country....
