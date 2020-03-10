5 dead as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Five people died and 35 were injured as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday morning, police said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this