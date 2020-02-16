Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, disgruntled Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was now time for him to move on.

Gandhi immediately expelled him from the Congress for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the MP government yet again. Scindia reiterated his threat to hit the streets if the promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Congress govt in MP completely secure: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh, but...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Kamal Nath govt will face crisis if it neglects Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Madhya Pradesh labour minister

Amid the ongoing political drama over the alleged poaching attempt to destablise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a state minister on Friday said the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

I_M_Shreya

Shreya Agrahari RT @I_M_Shreya: Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders his resignation to Sonia Gandhi leaving Congress for good Terrible loss for AICC that could ne… 3 seconds ago

VILASHAJARE333

Vilas Hajare Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/qCYuYGg8Kj… https://t.co/t8xYU0idfj 5 seconds ago

Vineypandey

Vinay RT @ANI: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/GcDKu3BLw8 13 seconds ago

DrVaibhavK9

Dr Vaibhav Kulkarni RT @MrsGandhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders his resignation to Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. https://t.co/lHTSlhYJI0 19 seconds ago

theViralLines

TVLnews Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/8121kuKS4P 38 seconds ago

ouchdardhogya

lolita RT @SwamiGeetika: Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders his resignation to Sonia Gandhi leaving Congress for good Terrible loss for AICC that could… 52 seconds ago

sesa_sen

Sesa Sen RT @AnandM25_TNIE: Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress @NewIndianXpress https://t.co/EwQ45VZUZF 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.