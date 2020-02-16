Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*New Delhi:* Moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, disgruntled Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was now time for him to move on.



Gandhi immediately expelled him from the Congress for... 👓 View full article

