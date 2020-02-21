Global  

CM Kamal Nath writes to governor for removal of 6 ministers from cabinet

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Amid a political crisis in Madhya, chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt' [Video]'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

‘Has anyone seen photos of surgical strikes?’: Kamal Nath questions Modi govt [Video]‘Has anyone seen photos of surgical strikes?’: Kamal Nath questions Modi govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has hit out at the Modi government and demanded proof of the surgical strikes. He said that the whole world witnessed the surrender of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published


Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,...
IndiaTimes

MP govt in crisis as 17 MLAs loyal to Scindia fly to Bengaluru

All ministers of the Kamal Nath cabinet resigned following a lengthy meeting at the CM’s house on Monday night after 17 MLAs, including six ministers,...
IndiaTimes

