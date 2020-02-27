Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Jyotiraditya Scindia of betraying the trust of people and ideology, saying people like him cannot thrive without power and the sooner they leave the better it is. "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions," he added.


