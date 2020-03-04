Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP; Madhya Pradesh government in deep crisis
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* In a blow to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a prominent and promising young face of the organisation, resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.
Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations of 22 party MLAs loyal to him, bringing the Kamal Nath government on the brink...
