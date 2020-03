MAHENDER GORIGANTI the healing caption by the SCUM filled TOI presstitutes speaks a lot about this Toxic SCUM filled heads than the ne… https://t.co/fkeaWsLzou 6 minutes ago I hate narngi 🍊 RT @ThePrintIndia: Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, refrains from commenting on developments in MP https://t.co/HrODTdW3Hw 29 minutes ago Mohd Murtaza RT @TOIIndiaNews: Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, does not speak on developments in MP https://t.co/Fe92crD6hM 29 minutes ago TOI India Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, does not speak on developments in MP https://t.co/Fe92crD6hM 53 minutes ago Rohit Chouhan Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, does not speak on developments in MP https://t.co/8fN1hVIYkc https://t.co/DRjkwx7Os4 53 minutes ago ThePrint Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, refrains from commenting on developments in MP https://t.co/HrODTdW3Hw 53 minutes ago