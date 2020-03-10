Global  

Congress failed to gauge Scindia's loyal following

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Though Scindia had adopted a rebellious tone over the last couple of months, the state Congress was convinced that he would not be able to garner support of more than five MLAs, that too from his turf of Gwalior-Guna. What actually transpired - with over 20 MLAs set to quit Congress now along with Scindia and join BJP - has shocked the MP state unit.
