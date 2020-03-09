Global  

Tamil Nadu is coronavirus free, says Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday announced that the state has become "coronavirus free". He said that the lone patient undergoing treatment for the same made a "speedy recovery". The health minister, in a tweet, said that this speedy recovery was only possible because of the meticulous treatment and...
News video: Coronavirus 1086 patients under home surveillance in Tamil Nadu after 1st positive case

Coronavirus 1086 patients under home surveillance in Tamil Nadu after 1st positive case 01:41

 Coronavirus 1086 patients under home surveillance in Tamil Nadu after 1st positive case

