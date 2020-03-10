Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destabilising Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destabilising Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

Zee News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 11) broke his silence on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilisng an elected Congress government in the state. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia 03:06

 AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER...

Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News [Video]BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA HAS BEEN NAMED BY THE BJP FOR ONE OF THE TWO RAJYA SABHA SEATS FROM MADHYA PRADESH DUE FOR ELECTIONS LATER THIS MONTH. THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME SHORTLY AFTER HE JOINED THE BJP. WHILE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 12:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, CM Kamal Nath government set to collapse

In a major jolt to Congress, senior Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) quit the party. Scindia posted his resignation letter on...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Crisis-hit Congress to shift its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh

In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place. "We are going...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Congress leader @RahulGandhi takes a jibe at PM @narendramodi over #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis https://t.co/oRap4clELj 4 hours ago

dna

DNA Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destablising govt https://t.co/oMnJG5Ewsi 7 hours ago

RakeshK35974444

Rakesh Kumar Tyagi #RTI Activist #Whistle Blower RT @JagranEnglish: ‘While you were busy…’: @RahulGandhi accuses PM @narendramodi of MP crisis, asks him to focus on fuel prices #MadhyaPra… 13 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English ‘While you were busy…’: @RahulGandhi accuses PM @narendramodi of MP crisis, asks him to focus on fuel prices… https://t.co/qNJ3xMThsG 16 hours ago

dabangguk

babu Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destablising govt https://t.co/ej2CiFw3Nx via @dna… https://t.co/hZBlFofso5 17 hours ago

dabangguk

babu Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destablising govt https://t.co/ej2CiFw3Nx via @dna… https://t.co/fbikyTJ9uf 17 hours ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in MP https://t.co/ihwTAR8FAB 17 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Congress leader @RahulGandhi takes a dig at PM @narendramodi over #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis https://t.co/oRap4clELj 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.