`Madhya Pradesh virus` won`t enter Maharashtra, coalition government is safe, says Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut

`Madhya Pradesh virus` won`t enter Maharashtra, coalition government is safe, says Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut

Zee News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (March 11) asserted that there is no rift in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra. 
