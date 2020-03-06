j⚽️joker♓️🎮 RT @NewIndianXpress: Age group of #coronavirus deaths across the globe. For #COVID19 LIVE updates, click here: https://t.co/Yqbosx5fHM htt… 2 minutes ago

Anujjournalist9889 RT @navalkant: First death in India due to #Corona.. A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalabu… 6 minutes ago

Veeresh patil RT @NewIndianXpress: A man suspected to have infected #Coronavirus has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. However, authorities have sent his s… 10 minutes ago

Deccan Chronicle #coronavirusinindia #CoronavirusOutbreak A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with #coronavirus died in Karn… https://t.co/5IiQAkEuqw 22 minutes ago

The Indian Index First suspected death of #Coronavirus case in India is under investigation after a 76-year-old man suspected to be… https://t.co/1JjCn4gOXx 29 minutes ago

Target is Possible One suspected Coronavirus death in Karnataka; samples taken for test says Health Commissioner | India News… https://t.co/hefUc5Hncs 38 minutes ago

The New Indian Express A man suspected to have infected #Coronavirus has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. However, authorities have sent hi… https://t.co/2mHXuv70lm 40 minutes ago