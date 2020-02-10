Global  

Maharashtra govt is safe, 'Madhya Pradesh virus' won't come here: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

DNA Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Without naming BJP, the Shiv Sena leader said that if someone is dreaming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will break, they are free to do so.
Citizenship Act: Maharashtra alliance parnters Shiv Sena & NCP differ| OneIndia News [Video]Citizenship Act: Maharashtra alliance parnters Shiv Sena & NCP differ| OneIndia News

There appears to be friction in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra again, this time over the citizenship laws and census exercises. While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has backed the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published

Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP' [Video]Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP'

Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut commented on the statement made by the general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published


'Madhya Pradesh virus' won't enter Maharashtra, coalition government is safe, says Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (March 11) asserted that there is no rift in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra. 
Zee News

‘Madhya Pradesh virus’ won’t enter Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena


Indian Express


