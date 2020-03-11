Global  

Breaking news: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda a day after quitting Congress

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the pillars of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarter office in New Delhi. Scindia who resigned from the Congress on Holi (March 10, 2020) after he was sidelined by the leadership started his journey with the BJP in presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders.
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News 03:33

 Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after parting ways with Congress; Digvijaya Singh wishes Scindia well under tutelage of Modi-Shah; Scindia exit prompts resort politics, MLAs moved to safekeeping; MP speaker to follow the rule book; Congress claims MP govt will survive; Govt advises self-quarantine for...

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS..

Credit: Oneindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life

Snapping 18-year ties with the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. He said the Congress was not what it used to be and that it was failing in its duty towards public service...

Credit: Oneindia


Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of JP Nadda

According to sources, the BJP is likely to name him as one of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and is also confident of forming the...
IndiaTimes

BREAKING NEWS: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, accuses Congress of corruption and lacking vision

Scindia also accused his former party Congress of corruption and said it is not the same party which it was earlier. 
Zee News

