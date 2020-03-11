Breaking news: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda a day after quitting Congress

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the pillars of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarter office in New Delhi. Scindia who resigned from the Congress on Holi (March 10, 2020) after he was sidelined by the leadership started his journey with the BJP in presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders.


