Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > ‘Good to be on same team’: Aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes Scindia to BJP

‘Good to be on same team’: Aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes Scindia to BJP

Indian Express Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LOTUSNOTLOOTUS

HSRAO RT @OpIndia_com: "Rajmata would be elated, good to be on the same team" Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes him to BJP htt… 46 seconds ago

prodipdutta56

Dip Dutta RT @IndianExpress: ‘Good to be on same team’: Aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP https://t.co/M8likEX3nx 8 minutes ago

Aaaru_Prem

!!...शिवम...!! RT @Aaaru_Prem: @VasundharaBJP @JM_Scindia @BJP4India @BJP4MP @BJP4Rajasthan @BJPLive @BJYM What an inspiring family REUNION-POLITICALLY..… 8 minutes ago

Aaaru_Prem

!!...शिवम...!! @VasundharaBJP @JM_Scindia @BJP4India @BJP4MP @BJP4Rajasthan @BJPLive @BJYM What an inspiring family REUNION-POLITI… https://t.co/QzMBm6UyfK 8 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com Here's how ex-Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia to BJP. https://t.co/D8Vz0F5iRs 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.