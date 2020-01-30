Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan : Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor and Sahil Anand share special wishes for the birthday boy

#HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan : Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor and Sahil Anand share special wishes for the birthday boy

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
#HappyBirthdayParthSamthaan : Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor, and Sahil Anand wish him on his special day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ishaan wishes 'Bademiya' Shahid on his 39th birthday [Video]Ishaan wishes 'Bademiya' Shahid on his 39th birthday

Actor Shahid Kapoor turned 39 today. His half brother Ishaan who shares a close bond with him took to Instagram to wish his "Bademiyan" on his special day.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman [Video]Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrived for the screening. Saif and Kareena twinned in black and blue. Alaya F was also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parth Samthaan celebrates birthday on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turns 29 on Wednesday, celebrated on the sets of the popular series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth took to Instagram to share...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Kareena-Rhea share a candid moment

Yesterday was Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's birthday. Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and many others took to their social media handle to wish Rhea on her...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.