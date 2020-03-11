Global  

Good to be on the same team: Raje welcomes Jyotiraditya to BJP

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
BJP national vice president and former Rajasthan chief minister, Vasundhara Raje, on Wednesday welcomed her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP, saying he has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia.
