Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jyotiraditya Scindia > BJP names Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

BJP names Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party. Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday. He is an influential leader of Madhya Pradesh where 22 Congress MLAs, most of whom loyal to him, have resigned from the assembly in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus [Video]IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus

IFFA 2020, scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh postponed due to coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh [Video]Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari accused senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being the mastermind behind the alleged horse-trading politics in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rajya Sabha polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has sent a list of 20 to 22 names, including national general secretaries Ram Madhav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, to the party's central poll...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

BJP declares nine candidates for Rajya Sabha election, names Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the party's president JP Nadda and hailed PM Modi for his leadership.
Zee News


Tweets about this

SVOjha

Sumedha V Ojha RT @DDNewslive: BJP announces the names of the party's candidates for forthcoming Rajya Sabha election; Jyotiraditya Scindia,Harsh Singh Ch… 2 minutes ago

sunil_jigyasu

सुनील RT @ZeeNews: RS election: BJP declares nine candidates, names Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP https://t.co/JJmLm8wDEf 5 minutes ago

MuraleeSure

Muralee Sure BJP Names Jyotiraditya Scindia For Rajya Sabha Shortly After He Joins Party - NDTV https://t.co/fdufAGrwCx 8 minutes ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible BJP declares nine candidates for Rajya Sabha election, names Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP | India News… https://t.co/dOq7H7QIk2 14 minutes ago

sivadasn

Bharathvasi RT @republic: BJP announces names of 9 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections; nominates Scindia from MP https://t.co/83Hdo0JISR 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.