Coronavirus cases rise to 60 in India; Kerala reports 8 more cases
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 60, with 10 more positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
