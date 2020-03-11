Global  

There is 'tsunami of Hindutva hate', says Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
In a scathing attack on the Centre in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi riots, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said there is a "tsunami of Hindutva hate" and called for an impartial probe to find the perpetrators of the violence.
