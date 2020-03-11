Scindia joins BJP, say India's future safe in Modi's hands
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joined BJP on Wednesday, welcomed by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Scindia said that Congress had lost the capacity to assess and analyse ground realities. Scindia was named BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee from Madhya Pradesh soon after. He thanked PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for giving him a platform to serve people.
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....
