Wish things with Jyotiraditya Scindia could have been fixed within Congress, says Sachin Pilot

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in New Delhi, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday (March 11) that Scindia leaving the Congress is unfortunate, adding e wished things could have been fixed resolved within the party "collaboratively".
