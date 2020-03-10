Global  

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Was not able to serve the people under Congress

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands. Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party's founder and...
News video: Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia 03:06

 AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER...

Rebel Congress MLAs express their solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]Rebel Congress MLAs express their solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia

Rebel Congress MLAs express their solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:00Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 12:08Published


Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress

*New Delhi:* Moments after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, disgruntled Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya...
Mid-Day

Jyotiraditya Scindia was not sidelined in Congress, wish him well under Modi-Shah, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday (March 11) rejected claims that Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party because he was sidelined by the party.
Zee News

DrPavanShukla

Dr Pavan Shukla गर्ग RT @PTI_News: I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organisation: Jyotiraditya Scindia 2 hours ago

walaa_news

News Walaa ‘Congress far removed from reality’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, says ‘hurt, distressed’ about https://t.co/vgNaPFtfDx #politics 13 hours ago

4minar1

Mohammed Khan Rich Praise For PM Modi From Jyotiraditya Scindia As He Joins BJP #jyotiraditya said, "I was hurt and distressed a… https://t.co/nfwb3pTmt8 14 hours ago

SatishS16866286

Satish Sharma @ANI Congrats Jyotiraditya Scindia for his forward thinking. I m confident you will be able to contribute BOLDLY us… https://t.co/zHfX3ttfyr 14 hours ago

livenow24x7

LIVE NOW 24X7 'Congress far removed from reality': Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, says ‘hurt, distressed' about not being able t… https://t.co/rUq5ujmtXG 16 hours ago

jaimadhavan

Jai Ganesh Madhavan RT @polimernews: "I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people when I was in Congress", Jyotiraditya Scindia #Jyotiradit… 16 hours ago

ashokjana143

Ashok Jena Congratulations to the BJP family of shri #jyotiraditya ji @JM_Scindia He is the father of the jana sangh, rajmata… https://t.co/Z7WIGkHKqW 16 hours ago

