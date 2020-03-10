Jyotiraditya Scindia: Was not able to serve the people under Congress
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands. Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party's founder and...
AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER...