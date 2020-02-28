Global  

Delhi riots: ED books suspended AAP councillor, Islamist group PFI

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on the charges of money laundering and alleged funding of last month's communal riots in northeast Delhi, officials said.

They said the central probe agency has filed a criminal case against Hussain, facing...
