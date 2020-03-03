Global  

Noida man tests positive for coronavirus, India total climbs to 69

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A 35-year-old man from Noida has been infected with the coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, according to the Health Department. 
