45-year-old person tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, 11 cases in Maharashtra
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.
"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur...
