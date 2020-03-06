Global  

45-year-old person tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, 11 cases in Maharashtra

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur...
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: 6th person tests positive for coronavirus in Maryland

6th person tests positive for coronavirus in Maryland 02:02

 A reported 6th person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Maryland, according to Prince George's County Executive.

