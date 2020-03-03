Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police arrests PFI secretary in alleged Shaheen Bagh funding link

Delhi Police arrests PFI secretary in alleged Shaheen Bagh funding link

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday (March 12) arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) secretary Ilyas in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47 [Video]Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News

IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi police arrests Tahir`s brother Shah Alam`s for involvement in Delhi riot

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team is taking forward the investigation and questioning Shah Alam in Ankit Sharma murder case. The police sources had earlier...
Zee News

Delhi court grants bail to Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing in the air in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the new...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.