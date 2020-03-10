Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia`s resignation

Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia`s resignation

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Just a day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday (March 12) asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra is not facing any threat of collapse. Notably, CM Thackeray is running a coalition government in Maharashtra in alliance wth Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP 01:52

 Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation | India News https://t.co/OTl6XmgXwd 5 minutes ago

BrothersSanwal

Kamlesh Sanwal RT @ZeeNews: Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation https://t.co/Tx3FzSVkpL #ShivSena #JyotiradityaSci… 6 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation https://t.co/Tx3FzSVkpL #ShivSena… https://t.co/QKNWPVg2Ux 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.