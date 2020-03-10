Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia`s resignation

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Just a day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday (March 12) asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra is not facing any threat of collapse. Notably, CM Thackeray is running a coalition government in Maharashtra in alliance wth Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. 👓 View full article



