Coronavirus: World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An official designation of "pandemic" from the WHO, a dramatic halt to much travel between the United States and 26 European countries, and infections among Hollywood, sports and politics personalities. All of it came against a backdrop of plunging world economies that left people from all walks of life hurting and increasingly closed off from one another.
WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago

Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the world wasn't ready for a pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:30Published

World walls off as leaders warn coronvirus pandemic will worsen

ROME — Sweeping travel bans accelerated across the globe on Thursday, walling regions apart, keeping people inside their homes and slowing the engines of...
Seattle Times

WHO has officially declared coronavirus to be a global pandemic

The viral outbreak has rapidly spread around the world, prompting the new designation of "global pandemic" by the World Health Organization.
Mashable

