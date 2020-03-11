Global  

Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein sentencing: ‘It’s the power of people who speak up’

Thursday, 12 March 2020
More than 90 women, including A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Uma Thurman, came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment
Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations [Video]Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations

Rosanna Arquette and Mira Sorvino are among the Hollywood stars celebrating following the news disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars.

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to..

More power to people who speak up: Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein sentencing


Indian Express

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment #HarveyWeinstein was the first prominent Hollywood name to be accused for his alleged predatory behaviour. https://t.co/F0swbjhG3I 26 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews More power to people who speak up: Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein sentencing https://t.co/7C7HjvtJHd https://t.co/vpHCDdu7Ob 1 hour ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews More power to people who speak up: Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein sentencing https://t.co/aXUCN3g0Uf https://t.co/1yRpQUY7G1 1 hour ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 'More power to people who speak up': Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing https://t.co/ryzZEbaoVa 2 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: #HarveyWeinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, and the women who accused the disgrac… 3 hours ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema #HarveyWeinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, and the women who accused the dis… https://t.co/GAo33Dx6xT 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette react to Weinstein sentencing: "Justice is served" https://t.co/xKGsRdleyh 5 hours ago

GREENESJ333

SG RT @LynnShawProd: Hollywood Reacts To Harvey Weinstein Sentencing: “No Amount Of Jail Time Will Repair The Lives He Ruined” https://t.co/Ix… 8 hours ago

