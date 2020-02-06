Never aspired to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, says Rajinikanth
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday clarified that he never aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said his plans for politics include different heads for his prospective party and a possible government headed by it. In his first official press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the...
Superstar Rajinikanth outlined his political vision in a press briefing on Thursday. He, however, did not make any big announcement like the name of his political party, its members and launch date or the outfit's chief ministerial candidate. Rajinikanth was specific that he does not seek to be the...
