Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Never aspired to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, says Rajinikanth

Never aspired to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, says Rajinikanth

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday clarified that he never aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said his plans for politics include different heads for his prospective party and a possible government headed by it. In his first official press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Rajinikanth shares political vision, says does not wish to be Chief Minister| Oneindia News

Rajinikanth shares political vision, says does not wish to be Chief Minister| Oneindia News 01:21

 Superstar Rajinikanth outlined his political vision in a press briefing on Thursday. He, however, did not make any big announcement like the name of his political party, its members and launch date or the outfit's chief ministerial candidate. Rajinikanth was specific that he does not seek to be the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several injured and 20 killed after bus collides with truck in south India [Video]Several injured and 20 killed after bus collides with truck in south India

At least twenty people are feared dead and dozens have suffered injuries when a bus collided head-on with a truck in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The accident happened on February 20, 3:30..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published

Watch: Tamil Nadu Forest minister gets tribal boy to remove his footwear [Video]Watch: Tamil Nadu Forest minister gets tribal boy to remove his footwear

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan received heat for making two tribal boys remove his footwear. The incident was reported from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where the minister had arrived for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Never aspired to be Chief Minister myself, will pick an educated youth: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday clarified that he never aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said his plans for politics include different...
Zee News

Tamil Nadu: Don’t want to be CM, says Rajinikanth to brass, unhappy with ‘one thing’

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday took district functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) by surprise, telling them he doesn’t want to be the chief minister...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

impressionsAS

Ankit Srivastava RT @DrJwalaG: Rajinikanth Says "Can't Be Chief Minister Now, Would Be Called A Fool" Finally you admitted that . Nobody can replace jayala… 10 minutes ago

EngineerKpn

KPN ®️ அரசியல் விமர்சகர்💯 RT @sang1983: Never aspired to become Chief Minister, Just need change in Politics says @rajinikanth in Chennai 15 minutes ago

FREERAMwithBJP

HINDUSTAN IS MY RIGHT If you want Political future shed your individual knee***reactions. It's not about your future in politics it's… https://t.co/LvGiBlrsh8 29 minutes ago

KommeraGopi

KOMMERA GOPI RT @Telugu360: Breaking : Superstar @rajinikanth pressmeet Says he can’t see himself as a CM , never aspired to become Chief Minister, o… 34 minutes ago

morningkashmir

Morning Kashmir Superstar Rajinikanth clarified that he never aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said his plans… https://t.co/KJZsFZ4boX 47 minutes ago

mani_nov21

M Manikandan RT @sivaetb: Refusing to give a categorical timeline for the launch of his party, Tamil superstar #Rajinikanth has put the onus on the peo… 50 minutes ago

DrJwalaG

Dr Jwala Gurunath Rajinikanth Says "Can't Be Chief Minister Now, Would Be Called A Fool" Finally you admitted that . Nobody can repl… https://t.co/UooYlindxb 53 minutes ago

GokulRa65877343

Gokul Raja RT @YahooIndia: Never aspired to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth https://t.co/VsWbD9PmJy #Rajinikanth #RajinikanthPress… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.