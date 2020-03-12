Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rajya Sabha polls: BJP releases second list of five candidates

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP releases second list of five candidates

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
BJP has named Dushyant Gautam from Haryana, Ram Chandra Jhangra, Indu Goswami, Bhagwat Karar and Dr Sumer Singh Solanki for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress names 12 candidates; Shiv Sena fields Priyanka Chaturvedi from Maharashtra

The Congress party on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and senior...
Zee News

K C Venugopal, K T S Tulsi among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress

The Congress on Thursday declared nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary K C Venugopal, Rajiv Satav and senior Supreme...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.