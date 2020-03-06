Global  

No need to panic, government working to ensure safety of all: PM Modi

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to panic but to take precautions over the situation due to the Covid-19 Novel coronavirus. PM Modi also urged countrymen to avoid non-essential travel and said "No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days."
