MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari stopped from meeting rebel party MLAs in Bengaluru, taken into preventive custody

TJK RT @rohini_sgh: *Madhya Pradesh Minister* (not just Congress leader) Jitu Patwari *manhandled* (not really a scuffle) by Karnataka police.… 21 seconds ago Sahid Mosti RT @indiacom: Patwari was taken into preventive custody and later released. https://t.co/SbjzROYEtr 24 seconds ago India.com Patwari was taken into preventive custody and later released. https://t.co/SbjzROYEtr 1 minute ago amit kumar RT @timesofindia: Karnataka: Congress leader Jitu Patwari was taken into preventive custody by police, from outside Embassy Boulevard in Be… 2 minutes ago DHAKKAD RT @go4avinash: @ANI Jitu Patwari is Congress leader or C-Grade gunda, #Congress is going to be finished for sure. 2 minutes ago Kaliya RT @TheQuint: A scuffle broke out between Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a police personnel while Patwari was trying to meet the MP rebel… 4 minutes ago