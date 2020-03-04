Global  

MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari stopped from meeting rebel party MLAs in Bengaluru, taken into preventive custody

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Jitu Patwari and another Congress MLA Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru to meet the rebel Congress MLAs but they were allegedly stopped by the security personnel.
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, ends 18 year-old journey with the Congress | Oneindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, ends 18 year-old journey with the Congress | Oneindia

 IN A BIG JOLT TO THE CONGRESS PARTY, JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA JOINED THE BJP TODAY IN THE PRESENCE OF BJP PRESIDENT JP NADDA, ENDING HIS 18 YEAR-OLD JOURNEY IN THE CONGRESS. FORMER RAJASTHAN CHIEF MINISTER AND BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY VICE PRESIDENT VASUNDHARA RAJE WELCOMED HER NEPHEW AND FORMER CONGRESS...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Congress MLAs express their solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia

Rebel Congress MLAs express their solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:00Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 12:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unfortunate to see Scindia leave Congress: Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

The rebel Congress leader ended his association with the grand old party and was formally inducted into BJP.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Congress govt in MP completely secure: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in Madhya Pradesh, but...
IndiaTimes

