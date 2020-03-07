Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Say no to panic, yes to precautions: Narendra Modi on coronavirus

Say no to panic, yes to precautions: Narendra Modi on coronavirus

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions".

Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, he said on Twitter. These steps are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published
PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News

PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Say no to panic, yes to precautions: PM Narendra Modi on coronavirus outbreak

In a series of tweets, the PM said that multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure the safety of all across ministries and states.
Zee News

No need to panic, government working to ensure safety of all: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to panic but to take precautions over the situation due to the Covid-19 Novel coronavirus. PM Modi also...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.