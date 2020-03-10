Global  

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress: Rahul Gandhi ex-aide releases movie teaser 'Love you Pappu'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A Congress functionary has made a documentary on former party president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged habit of not meeting leaders. The movie is to be released in April-end but its teaser is already out. The teaser has come out at a time when former Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined BJP for being ignored in the party.
News video: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP 01:52

 Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....

Scindia abandoned his ideology, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future. Rahul also claimed that...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Wish things with Jyotiraditya Scindia could have been fixed within Congress, says Sachin Pilot

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in New Delhi, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on...
Zee News

