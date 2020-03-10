Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress: Rahul Gandhi ex-aide releases movie teaser 'Love you Pappu'
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A Congress functionary has made a documentary on former party president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged habit of not meeting leaders. The movie is to be released in April-end but its teaser is already out. The teaser has come out at a time when former Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined BJP for being ignored in the party.
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....
DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future. Rahul also claimed that...