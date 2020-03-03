Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Haryana notifies coronavirus as epidemic in the state

Haryana notifies coronavirus as epidemic in the state

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
To prevent the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Haryana government on Thursday notified, ‘The Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020' under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus [Video]Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus

Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus Dehradun prepared to combat epidemic [Video]Coronavirus Dehradun prepared to combat epidemic

Coronavirus Dehradun prepared to combat epidemic

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply

The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic closed its first makeshift hospital, one of 16 hurriedly built to handle the epidemic, after it...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Haryana notifies coronavirus as epidemic in the state https://t.co/WswGTZA4yq 2 hours ago

TOIChandigarh

TOIChandigarh Haryana notifies coronavirus as epidemic in the state https://t.co/bNb3xtyl5h 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.