Schools, colleges, cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31 over Coronavirus scare: Arvind Kejriwal

DNA Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Meanwhile, Rashtrapati Bhavan has closed all public tour visits from Friday as a precautionary measure against the further spreading of the virus.
Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

 DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS.

