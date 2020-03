Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. "Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain close till March 31," said Kejriwal.







