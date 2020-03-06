|
Rahul Gandhi`s faux pas, calls himself Leader of Opposition, refers to Yes Bank as Axis Bank
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Slamming the PM Modi over the present condition of the economy, Rahul urged him to speak to the country regarding the same.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul as oppn attacks govt"No Yes Bank," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime...
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this