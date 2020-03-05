Global  

Amit Shah, Kapil Sibal engage in war of words over CAA, NPR in Rajya Sabha

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday engaged in a heated exchange over CAA during the debate on Delhi riots in Rajya Sabha.
Opposition leaders were 'unable' to state any clause in CAA that takes away citizenship: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal of the Congress, were "unable" to state any clause in the Citizenship Amendment Act that takes...
IndiaTimes

Here is what Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on NPR and CAA


Indian Express

