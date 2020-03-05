Amit Shah, Kapil Sibal engage in war of words over CAA, NPR in Rajya Sabha

मांगीलाल मेनारीया RT @KarunaGopal1: Kapil Sibal agrees CAA cannot take anybody’s citizenship away !! He @KapilSibal admits it is not anti- Muslim too and Ami… 4 seconds ago Anurag Kumar RT @sunandavashisht: So Kapil Sibal agrees CAA cannot take anybody’s citizenship away. Also admits it is not anti- Muslim. Amit Shah in the… 8 seconds ago Balraj Shukla🇮🇳 RT @Seems3r: Amit Shah: Show me 1 clause in CAA that says Indian muslims will lose their citizenship? Kapil Sibal: We never said CAA will… 16 seconds ago Ritu Raj RT @SwamiGeetika: Kapil Sibal and Congress in Rajya Sabha might be caught in its own lies on CAA, But Shri Amit Shah has stood true to his… 19 seconds ago The Harsh Truth RT @AdvaitaKala: Explosive admission by Kapil Sibal in the Rajya Sabha to Amit Shah - We are not saying CAA will take anyone’s citizenship!… 50 seconds ago