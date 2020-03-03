Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 76-year-old man from Kalburgi died of coronavirus, says Karnataka Health Department

76-year-old man from Kalburgi died of coronavirus, says Karnataka Health Department

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi died on Wednesday, has been confirmed for COVID 19, said the state Health Department.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News 04:04

 THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16. EIGHT OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE SENT A JOINT RESOLUTION TO THE BJP-LED CENTRAL...

Recent related videos from verified sources

State Health Dept. Reporting 21 Cases Of COVID-19 In Pa. [Video]State Health Dept. Reporting 21 Cases Of COVID-19 In Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a total of 21 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:13Published

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two more cases brings Queensland coronavirus total to 20

A 32-year-old woman returned from the United States and infected a 31-year-old man she was in "close contact" with, health authorities say.
The Age Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersSeattlePI.comSBS

Gov. Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services head hold press conference to update on new coronavirus

State Health Department Director Dr. Cara Christ said at a press conference Monday afternoon that the lab could process up to 450 samples a day if needed.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_akshatmahajan_

卂Ҡ𝚂卄卂ㄒ RT @ZeeNews: India's first coronavirus death confirmed in Karnataka's Kalburgi https://t.co/NjKKBLsTiW 5 seconds ago

PreetiBiswasTOI

Preeti Biswas RT @TOIHyderabad: #CoronaVirusUpdate || The 76-year -old patient died while being brought back to #Kalburgi from #Hyderabad. He died within… 36 seconds ago

Riyazuddin555

Riyaz 🇮🇳 RT @Ashi_IndiaToday: #Karnataka informed #Telangana counterparts about FIRST POSITIVE #Covid_19 death. A 76-year-old man from Kalburgi dist… 3 minutes ago

TOIHyderabad

TOI Hyderabad #CoronaVirusUpdate || The 76-year -old patient died while being brought back to #Kalburgi from #Hyderabad. He died… https://t.co/PVToy0on8P 5 minutes ago

suneelsubra

Suneel 🇮🇳 RT @ImphalFreePress: COVID-19 Updates: India reports first coronavirus death A 76-year-old man from #Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who died on Tu… 38 minutes ago

ImphalFreePress

Imphal Free Press COVID-19 Updates: India reports first coronavirus death A 76-year-old man from #Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who died on… https://t.co/puELkDTDtd 39 minutes ago

LeroyLeo7

Leroy Leo D'Souza RT @livemint: The 76-year old man from Kalburgi who passed away on Wednesday and was a suspected coronavirus patient has been confirmed for… 48 minutes ago

marcilopeter

Marcill RT @Khan_waseem_: The 76-year old man from Kalburgi who passed away on Wednesday and was a suspected coronavirus patient has been confirmed… 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.