76-year-old man from Kalburgi died of coronavirus, says Karnataka Health Department

卂Ҡ𝚂卄卂ㄒ RT @ZeeNews: India's first coronavirus death confirmed in Karnataka's Kalburgi https://t.co/NjKKBLsTiW 5 seconds ago

Preeti Biswas RT @TOIHyderabad: #CoronaVirusUpdate || The 76-year -old patient died while being brought back to #Kalburgi from #Hyderabad. He died within… 36 seconds ago

Riyaz 🇮🇳 RT @Ashi_IndiaToday: #Karnataka informed #Telangana counterparts about FIRST POSITIVE #Covid_19 death. A 76-year-old man from Kalburgi dist… 3 minutes ago

TOI Hyderabad #CoronaVirusUpdate || The 76-year -old patient died while being brought back to #Kalburgi from #Hyderabad. He died… https://t.co/PVToy0on8P 5 minutes ago

Suneel 🇮🇳 RT @ImphalFreePress: COVID-19 Updates: India reports first coronavirus death A 76-year-old man from #Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who died on Tu… 38 minutes ago

Imphal Free Press COVID-19 Updates: India reports first coronavirus death A 76-year-old man from #Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who died on… https://t.co/puELkDTDtd 39 minutes ago

Leroy Leo D'Souza RT @livemint: The 76-year old man from Kalburgi who passed away on Wednesday and was a suspected coronavirus patient has been confirmed for… 48 minutes ago