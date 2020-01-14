Bloodshot movie review: The Vin Diesel starrer doesn’t offer anything new

Jibril Usman RT @IGN: Bloodshot is unapologetically a popcorn movie of the switch-off-your-brain-and-kick-back variety. Vin Diesel and company soldier t… 39 minutes ago

Times Film RT @ed_potton: 'Every now and then a blockbuster is slipped into multiplexes but withheld from critics. Why the secrecy? What gives? Then y… 48 minutes ago

Ed Potton 'Every now and then a blockbuster is slipped into multiplexes but withheld from critics. Why the secrecy? What give… https://t.co/47BEY2sL37 48 minutes ago

Marc (*EMERGENCY-see pinned tweet & gofundme*) RT @atomtickets: If you're looking for peak Vin Diesel kicking a whole lot of ass, this movie delivers. https://t.co/YWOWNgNw5a 52 minutes ago

Sreeju Sudhakaran RT @latestly: #Bloodshot Movie Review: Vin Diesel's Superhero Outing is Marred by Charmless Execution and Awful CGI, writes @sree_thru_me… 2 hours ago

Cinema In Noir ‘Bloodshot’ Review: Vin Diesel Grumbles His Way Through a Surprisingly Clever Comic Book Movie… https://t.co/5nckZD89oL 2 hours ago

LatestLY #Bloodshot Movie Review: Vin Diesel's Superhero Outing is Marred by Charmless Execution and Awful CGI, writes… https://t.co/jud4OygJ3c 2 hours ago