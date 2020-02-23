Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question?

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question?

Bollywood Life Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself and a diamond ring that she readily flaunted. We wondered if Asim Riaz had popped the question to Himanshi or not.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video [Video]Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is "super excited" to work with "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published

Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 14:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill skip 'Bigg Boss' reunion party

"Bigg Boss 13" contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala recently had a *fun reunion* and they all...
Mid-Day

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz manipulate Twitter trends?

Asim Riaz might have missed winning the Bigg Boss trophy, but he won hearts and garnered a wide fan following. In fact, there used to be different trends on...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dipahmed17

Dip Ahmed RT @bollywood_life: #BiggBoss13: #AsimRiaz spends quality time with #HimanshiKhurana and her family https://t.co/KJberQH3cK 43 seconds ago

Dipahmed17

Dip Ahmed RT @Spotboye: .@imrealasim is mummy Khurana’s favourite and these pics featuring #Asimanshi and the singer’s mother are proof! https://t.c… 1 minute ago

ShoaibUllaRehm1

Shoaib Ulla Rehman RT @Spotboye: .@imrealasim is Mummy Khurana’s favourite and these pics featuring #Asimanshi and the singer’s mother are proof! @AsimRiazSq… 5 minutes ago

Ali71739585

Ali RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question? #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #Himan… 7 minutes ago

Alishak63258729

Alliza RT @PuneTimesOnline: #AsimRiaz was recently in #HimanshiKhurana's hometown to shoot a music video with her. @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiM… 11 minutes ago

ShoaibUllaRehm1

Shoaib Ulla Rehman RT @indiacom: #HimanshiKhurana says she and #AsimRiaz want to get married but the date is not decided yet. Read on. #BiggBoss13 https://t… 14 minutes ago

TeamAsimRiaz21

Team Asim riaz ⭐ RT @NewsX: #BiggBoss13: #AsimRiaz bonds with girlfriend #HimanshiKhurana’s mother, see photo @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiManshi https://… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.