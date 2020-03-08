Global  

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks a spitting image of his father, Saif Ali Khan, in this this photoshoot

Bollywood Life Thursday, 12 March 2020
Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his social handle and shared a series of pictures from his latest brand shoot. The model and actor-in-making (probably) look a spitting image of his father, Saif Ali Khan. In fact, he looks more like Saif Ali Khan now than Said does himself.
