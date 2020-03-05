Global  

Indian vaccine for coronavirus could take up to 2 yrs: ICMR

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Researchers in India have secured 11 isolates of coronavirus – which is a prime requisite for doing any kind of research related to viruses. However, there are other potential hazards that researchers will have to overcome before initiating trials. Very less is known about this particular virus and certain viruses behave in unusual manner- a breakthrough therefore may take some time.
