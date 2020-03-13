Cap prices of hand sanitisers & masks: Medical devices firms

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With most of the world engulfed in the coronavirus crisis, not only have prices of medical masks and hand sanitizers shot up, but the domestic market is now flooded with substandard and lowquality products as an unscrupulous few try to make a fast buck. This has prompted the medical devices industry to seek government help on two counts — in capping prices and ensuring quality. Concerned over the huge surge in prices over recent weeks, AIMED (Association of Indian Medical Device Industry), representing 700-odd manufacturers, has sought the intervention of drug prices regulator NPPA to cap prices of masks and hand sanitizers.


